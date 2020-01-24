Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi flaunts her stunning figure in THESE photos; Check it out

Home
Nora Fatehi is now a popular name in Bollywood. With hard work and talent, Nora has successfully created a niche for herself in the industry. Today, we bring to you some of her photos in which she can be seen flaunting her stunning figure.
6733 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Nora Fatehi stunning figure

    Nora Fatehi stunning figure

    Nora Fatehi is now a popular name in Bollywood. With hard work and talent, Nora has successfully created a niche for herself in the industry. The actress' recent release Street Dancer 3D is creating buzz on the internet. Nora's chemistry with Varun Dhawan is loved by the masses. Yet again, she impressed everyone with her dance moves. Earlier, she made an impression on the audience with her dance numbers like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, among others. She was also praised for her acting opposite Vicky Kaushal in the music video Pachtaoge. Fans are highly praising her for her performance in Remo D'Souza's dance film. Yet again, fans are in awe of her. Apart from her acting and dancing skills, she's also the talk of the town due to her stunning figure. As we all know, Nora is a fitness freak. The actress works out rigorously to maintain herself. She keeps giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers. Today, we bring to you some of her photos in which she can be seen flaunting her stunning figure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Ravishing as always

    Ravishing as always

    The actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Goals

    Goals

    This snap screams fitness goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Kamariya look

    Kamariya look

    Wondering what's her fitness secret? Well, she doesn't regularly workout as she loses weight easily.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    The actress once revealed that dancing is one of the main reasons behind her fit body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    O Saki Saki look

    O Saki Saki look

    Apparently, the stunning diva doesn't follow any diet plan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    The actress is giving us fitness goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Incredibly fit

    Incredibly fit

    One would agree that besides being a good dancer, Nora is also incredibly fit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

