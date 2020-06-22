/
/
/
When Nora Fatehi judged a beauty pageant show and shook a leg; Check out her CANDID moments
When Nora Fatehi judged a beauty pageant show and shook a leg; Check out her CANDID moments
Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular stars in the industry right now. Here's a throwback to the time Nora was the judge for a beauty pageant show. Check out photos.
Written By
Ekta Varma
6299 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 22, 2020 07:59 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment