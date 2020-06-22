Advertisement
When Nora Fatehi judged a beauty pageant show and shook a leg; Check out her CANDID moments

When Nora Fatehi judged a beauty pageant show and shook a leg; Check out her CANDID moments

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular stars in the industry right now. Here's a throwback to the time Nora was the judge for a beauty pageant show. Check out photos.
  • 1 / 8
    Check out Nora Fatehi's throwback snaps when she turned judge for an event

    Check out Nora Fatehi's throwback snaps when she turned judge for an event

    Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big-time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. The actress started as a model and went on to do TV commercials, music videos, movies in the south among the initial days of her career. She rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora also starred in John Abraham's Batla House which was a massive box office success. Recently, she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Speaking of which, the gorgeous Nora Fatehi graced the Mumbai city finale of a beauty pageant as a judge for the event last year. Having known what it takes to perform at the big stage, Nora was ecstatic that the youth of today have platforms to express themselves. Highlighting the fact that the youth is groomed out there is full of potential, Nora said, “It is extremely important in today’s day and age that young adults find a fitting outlet to express themselves to the fullest. Especially now, when the competition to succeed is so great, to have access to talent hunts like this is brilliant. This is such a good platform for youngsters to go out and showcase their talent. I would encourage the youth to be ambitious, hopeful, and relentlessly follow their dreams.” Check out these throwback photos from the event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Judge for the evening

    Judge for the evening

    The actress looks pretty serious as she judges the participants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Taking down the marks

    Taking down the marks

    Nora is truly one of the most stunning stars in the industry right now and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Such a stunner!

    Such a stunner!

    Even in this candid click, she looks absolutely beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Words of wisdom

    Words of wisdom

    At the event, Nora also said, "All you have to do is be determined and never lose focus at any given point. Giving up is the easiest thing to do, the best things in life don’t come easy. It can be difficult at first, but they should never give up.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Shaking a leg to the tunes of Dilbar

    Shaking a leg to the tunes of Dilbar

    We guess the actress also danced to the tunes of Dilbar!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    The flawless dancer

    The flawless dancer

    She is truly slaying with her killer moves.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    The epitome of perfection

    The epitome of perfection

    The actress perfectly styled her look. She kept it casual yet chic in a red and white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

