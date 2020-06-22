When Nora Fatehi judged a beauty pageant show and shook a leg; Check out her CANDID moments

1 / 8

Check out Nora Fatehi's throwback snaps when she turned judge for an event

Nora Fatehi has conquered the hearts of millions out there with her killer dance moves and mesmerising beauty. She is a true blue fashionista and a big-time stunner and there's no denying that. From her brilliant moves in O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Kum Zindagani to Kamariya and displaying her acting chops in Vicky Kaushal starrer music video Pachtaoge, she has established herself as one of the most popular divas in B-Town. The actress started as a model and went on to do TV commercials, music videos, movies in the south among the initial days of her career. She rose to fame with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora also starred in John Abraham's Batla House which was a massive box office success. Recently, she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Speaking of which, the gorgeous Nora Fatehi graced the Mumbai city finale of a beauty pageant as a judge for the event last year. Having known what it takes to perform at the big stage, Nora was ecstatic that the youth of today have platforms to express themselves. Highlighting the fact that the youth is groomed out there is full of potential, Nora said, “It is extremely important in today’s day and age that young adults find a fitting outlet to express themselves to the fullest. Especially now, when the competition to succeed is so great, to have access to talent hunts like this is brilliant. This is such a good platform for youngsters to go out and showcase their talent. I would encourage the youth to be ambitious, hopeful, and relentlessly follow their dreams.” Check out these throwback photos from the event.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani