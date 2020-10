1 / 8

Nora Fatehi's pricey accessory will make your jaws drop

Nora Fatehi is one of the best dancers in Bollywood currently. Nora made waves with her groovy songs and after being part of the successful movie Street Dancer 3D. The actress rose to fame after her stint on the hit television reality show, Bigg Boss. She had said back then she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and how he was one of the biggest reasons why she said yes to being a part of the show. Born and brought up in Canada, she started out as a model, dancer and aimed at become an actress in Bollywood. Not many know, but Nora Fatehi was a contestant on the ninth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2016. She delivered some of the most amazing and memorable performances. She has often stated in her interviews that she considers herself to be “an Indian at heart”. She has featured in several music videos, songs, reality shows before making her debut. She was also a part of Harrdy Sandhu’s song Naah Goriye. Her rise to fame was the track Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate in which she swept away all with her killer moves and expressions. She has also been a part of several Telugu and Malayalam films. With hard work, dedication and patience, Nora Fatehi has managed to create a niche for herself in the film industry. Her amazing style sense has also garnered a lot of attention. Today, we have these pictures of the actress donning a stunning co-ord set at the airport and carrying a pricey Louis Vuitton bag which costs a bomb.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani