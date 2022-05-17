Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: 5 summer dresses to steal from her wardrobe

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She is currently filled with exciting projects in her kitty. From starring in Ram Setu and Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar to being a part of women centric film Janhit Mein Jaari, she is all set to pave way straight into your hearts. Fans love to see her on the silver screen. One thing that the actress often grabs all the limelight for is her dressing sense. We all know that summer is quite a tough season for styling, but take cues from Nushrratt's easy breezy summer dresses.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Nushrratt looks stunning in this flowy maxi dress as she poses under the sun. The peach coloured sleeveless dress with floral print looks perfect for the summer season.
Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt looks like a diva in this blue coloured short dress with a plunging neckline and a slit that made it look super stylish.
Nushrratt's easy breezy cotton short dress is perfect for your next beach outing with your friends or family. Do not miss out on her black boots.
Do not feel like styling during summer season? Well, then take cues from Nushrratt's blue dress with a box neck and side slit that is perfect for the summer season as looks gorgeous as well.
Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Instagram
Look at the birthday girl smile in a purple short dress that flows in the air and makes her look gorgeous as ever.
Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
