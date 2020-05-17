Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: Actress's exotic vacation photos show her love for travel

1 / 16

Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special

From films like Jai Santoshi Maa, Kal Kisne Dekha to Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Nushrat Bharucha rose to fame with the quirky flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film also starred heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who made his debut with the film. It did well at the box office and became a rage amongst the youth. In 2018, she reunited with Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a romantic comedy film about a man who tries to separate his friend from his fiancée as he thinks her to be a gold digger. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety proved to be a blockbuster and the stars became household names. Further on, the actress starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl which also won over the critics and audiences. Bharucha will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in social film Chhalaang who's first poster received a great response from the audiences. The actress is also a true blue fashionista and loves to experiment with her fashion looks. From a simple tee and denim, embroidered outfits embellished lehengas to risky red carpet gowns, she dons some of the best outfits and leaves the fashion world talking. When it comes to her sense of style, Nushrat revealed in an interview, "In fact, during my college days, I often wore my father’s pyjama-kurta sets, as they are over-sized and perfect for the weather. Comfort always defined my wardrobe. It was only after I joined films that I went through grooming sessions to bring out my feminine side. I’ve always been androgynous in my style." The diva also loves to travel and always takes the opportunities to take the most exotic vacations! From beaches to mountains, she's a fan of travel and her feed is proof! On the occasion of her birthday today, here's a collection of her best holiday photos!

Photo Credit : Instagram