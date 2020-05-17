Advertisement
Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: Actress's exotic vacation photos show her love for travel

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most stylish and talented stars in B-Town! As she turns a year older today, here are some of her best travel photos that prove she loves a rejuvenating getaway!
23313 reads Mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 10:00 am
  • 1 / 16
    Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special

    Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special

    From films like Jai Santoshi Maa, Kal Kisne Dekha to Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Nushrat Bharucha rose to fame with the quirky flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film also starred heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who made his debut with the film. It did well at the box office and became a rage amongst the youth. In 2018, she reunited with Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a romantic comedy film about a man who tries to separate his friend from his fiancée as he thinks her to be a gold digger. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety proved to be a blockbuster and the stars became household names. Further on, the actress starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl which also won over the critics and audiences. Bharucha will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in social film Chhalaang who's first poster received a great response from the audiences. The actress is also a true blue fashionista and loves to experiment with her fashion looks. From a simple tee and denim, embroidered outfits embellished lehengas to risky red carpet gowns, she dons some of the best outfits and leaves the fashion world talking. When it comes to her sense of style, Nushrat revealed in an interview, "In fact, during my college days, I often wore my father’s pyjama-kurta sets, as they are over-sized and perfect for the weather. Comfort always defined my wardrobe. It was only after I joined films that I went through grooming sessions to bring out my feminine side. I’ve always been androgynous in my style." The diva also loves to travel and always takes the opportunities to take the most exotic vacations! From beaches to mountains, she's a fan of travel and her feed is proof! On the occasion of her birthday today, here's a collection of her best holiday photos!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    Nushrat's tattoo steals the show in this stunning photo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Chilling like a boss

    Chilling like a boss

    When you take the much-needed break, you should make the most of it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Happy soul

    Happy soul

    Nushrat proves why 'Happy girls are the prettiest.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Such a stunner!

    Such a stunner!

    Nushrat truly defines beauty and this pic is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Here's what vacation goals look like!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    The One Where Nushrat tried to sneak into the pilot's cabin

    The One Where Nushrat tried to sneak into the pilot's cabin

    Isn't this candid click way too adorable?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    When you finally get a holiday from a tiring schedule

    When you finally get a holiday from a tiring schedule

    Nushrat's pic is the mood we all crave for.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Floating breakfasts

    Floating breakfasts

    The one where Nushrat enjoyed a floating breakfast in the Maldives.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Slaying that polka dot outfit

    Slaying that polka dot outfit

    She is just too pretty for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Here's what happiness looks like

    Here's what happiness looks like

    While we all dream of posing at a beach, here's Nushrat's flashback beach vacay snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Striking a pose

    Striking a pose

    The actress keeps her vacay style on point and here's proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Holiday goals

    Holiday goals

    A white comfy dress to beat the heat, pair of shades and beach. That's what a perfect holiday looks like.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    We love Nushrat's holiday ensemble, what about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Sans makeup look

    Sans makeup look

    Nushrat proves zero makeup is the best vacay look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    Unleashing her adventurous side

    Unleashing her adventurous side

    Throwback to the time Nushrat went on a road trip in February 2016.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

