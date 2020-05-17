/
/
/
Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: Actress's exotic vacation photos show her love for travel
Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: Actress's exotic vacation photos show her love for travel
Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most stylish and talented stars in B-Town! As she turns a year older today, here are some of her best travel photos that prove she loves a rejuvenating getaway!
Written By
Ekta Varma
23313 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 17, 2020 10:00 am
-
1 / 16
-
2 / 16
-
3 / 16
-
4 / 16
-
5 / 16
-
6 / 16
-
7 / 16
-
8 / 16
-
9 / 16
-
10 / 16
-
11 / 16
-
12 / 16
-
13 / 16
-
14 / 16
-
15 / 16
-
16 / 16
Add new comment