  4. Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity that prove she is a big water baby

Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity that prove she is a big water baby

As Nushrratt Bharuccha turns a year older today, here are pictures of the actor that prove her love to be around water. Read ahead to take a look.
4432 reads Mumbai
    Nushrratt Bharuccha’s pictures showcasing her love for the waters

    Nushrratt Bharuccha, born on May 17, 1985, is a popular actor in Bollywood. Having been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade, Nushrratt has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. She made her debut in 2006 with the film, Jai Santoshi Maa. After doing movies like Kal Kissne Deskha and Love Sex aur Dhokha, Nushrratt Bharuccha rose to fame in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Having become a household name with the comedy drama, she went ahead and starred in the sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen on Amazon Prime Video’s, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. Fans are now awaiting the release of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming romantic thriller drama, Hurdang alongside Sunny Kaushal. The movie is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Tiwari and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing a different character. Today, as Nushrratt Bharuccha turns a year older, here are her pictures that prove she is a big water baby. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

    “Just jet-skiing through life”

    Nushrratt Bharuccha indulges in water sports, revealing that she is “just jet-skiing through life”.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

    Candid clicks

    Nushrratt enjoys her time at the beach.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

    “#WorldEnvironmentDay”

    The actor poses on the rocks in front of blue waters and wishes her fans and followers on World Environment Day.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

    The perfect place

    Nushrratt Bharuccha stands at Marine Drive and enjoys the Queen's necklace view.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

    “Floating breakfast and this view”

    The celebrity gets clicked having “floating breakfast” while being surrounded by a magnificent view.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

    “This place has my heart”

    Nushrratt poses for the camera by sitting on the rocks at Stanwell Tops, Australia and says, “this place has my heart”.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

    “Wind in my hair”

    Nushrratt Bharuccha gets clicked candidly while she goes for boating and has “wind in her hair”.

    Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram