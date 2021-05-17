Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity that prove she is a big water baby

1 / 8

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s pictures showcasing her love for the waters

Nushrratt Bharuccha, born on May 17, 1985, is a popular actor in Bollywood. Having been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade, Nushrratt has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. She made her debut in 2006 with the film, Jai Santoshi Maa. After doing movies like Kal Kissne Deskha and Love Sex aur Dhokha, Nushrratt Bharuccha rose to fame in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Having become a household name with the comedy drama, she went ahead and starred in the sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen on Amazon Prime Video’s, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. Fans are now awaiting the release of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming romantic thriller drama, Hurdang alongside Sunny Kaushal. The movie is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Tiwari and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing a different character. Today, as Nushrratt Bharuccha turns a year older, here are her pictures that prove she is a big water baby. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram