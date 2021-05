1 / 6

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s lesser-known facts

Nushrratt Bharuccha, born on May 17, 1985, is a popular actor in Bollywood. Having been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade, Nushrratt has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. After the actor appeared in movies like Kal Kissne Dekha and Love Sex aur Dhokha, Nushrratt Bharuccha rose to fame in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Having become a household name with the comedy-drama, the actor went ahead and starred in the sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. She made a permanent place for herself in the Bollywood industry after doing appearing as the lead character in yet another Luv Ranjan movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen on Amazon Prime Video’s, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie received a great response and the audience praised the actor for her performance in the movie. Fans are now awaiting the release of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming romantic thriller drama, Hurdang alongside Sunny Kaushal. The movie is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Tiwari and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing a different character. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the Bollywood actor, Nushrratt Bharuccha that her fans and followers would definitely want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla