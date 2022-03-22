Nushrratt Bharuccha's 5 glamorous attires that are worth bookmarking

1 / 6

Best of Nushrratt Bharuccha's dresses

Nushrratt Bharuccha stepped into the world of Bollywood with the film Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. However, she rose to fame with Luv Ranjan's directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Over the years, she has given several hit movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Apart from her spectacular performances in movies, Nushrratt has been hogging the limelight for her glamorous appearances. When it comes to her red carpet looks, she never shies away from experimenting and that's what we love about her. On that note, here's a look at some of our favourite red carpet looks of the actress.

Photo Credit : Shivam Gupta/Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram