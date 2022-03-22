Nushrratt Bharuccha's 5 glamorous attires that are worth bookmarking

Nushrratt Bharuccha stepped into the world of Bollywood with the film Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. However, she rose to fame with Luv Ranjan's directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Over the years, she has given several hit movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Apart from her spectacular performances in movies, Nushrratt has been hogging the limelight for her glamorous appearances. When it comes to her red carpet looks, she never shies away from experimenting and that's what we love about her. On that note, here's a look at some of our favourite red carpet looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Shivam Gupta/Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
Nushrratt donned this beautiful short summer dress and paired it with peach colour heels. Her stunning outfit featured a deep neckline, soft pleats and balloon sleeves.
Photo Credit : Jayant Pednekar/Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
The star looked glamorous donning a green thigh-high slit dress and minimal accessories. The diva was praised for pulling it off with utmost grace on the red carpet.
This time she rocked a metallic outfit with confidence and won over everyone's hearts. The actress opted for a thigh-high slit metallic brown dress and completed her look by opting for nude make-up and a sleek hairstyle.
Photo Credit : Akshay Amberkar/Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
The diva stole the show as she walked the red carpet in a startling golden bodycon gown.
The actress won the internet as she donned a blue gown on the red carpet and blew everyone away with her striking look.
Photo Credit : Krunal Bhalja/Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram