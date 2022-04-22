5 Times Nushrratt Bharuccha raised temperatures

If the rising temperatures in the country weren’t enough, Nushrratt Bharuccha always knows how to take it notches higher. The young star won hearts in the romantic comedy space with her fashion forward looks on screen but embraces a bold, personal style offscreen! Nushrratt has always been experimental when it comes to fashion and carried the most risqué looks off with confidence and panache. Here’s taking a look at 5 racy outfits the actress sported that had men weak in the knees and women envious.
Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Instagram
While several stars graced the red carpet of 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain-Raiser, it was Nushrratt who stole the show with her emerald green, silk, thigh-high slit dress that gave us major Jennifer Lopez vibes.
The actress proved that bling is never overrated at the 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards when she walked the red carpet in a shimmery golden bodycon gown and emerged one of the best-dressed stars of the evening.
Nushrratt rocked this brown metallic cut-out dress on another red carpet and took the internet by storm with this look –With sleek pulled back hair and nude makeup, the actress made an impact as she teased audiences with her risqué look.
Nushrratt got the glam memo for Apoorva Mehta’s party held in the suburbs as she sported a rose gold, cut-out backless dress that was equal parts pretty and sexy.
Nushrratt gave fashion police a run for their money in this embellished gown with a thigh-high slit. Her sleek hairdo and blue smoky eye shadow elevated the look just perfectly.
