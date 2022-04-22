5 Times Nushrratt Bharuccha raised temperatures

1 / 6

Nushrratt Bharuccha's risqué fashion choices

If the rising temperatures in the country weren’t enough, Nushrratt Bharuccha always knows how to take it notches higher. The young star won hearts in the romantic comedy space with her fashion forward looks on screen but embraces a bold, personal style offscreen! Nushrratt has always been experimental when it comes to fashion and carried the most risqué looks off with confidence and panache. Here’s taking a look at 5 racy outfits the actress sported that had men weak in the knees and women envious.

Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Instagram