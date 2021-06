1 / 6

Nusrat Jahan’s lesser-known facts

Nusrat Jahan predominantly works in the Bengali film industry. She started her career with modelling and made her debut in 2011 with the Jeet starrer, Shotru. In her career spanning over a decade, Nusrat Jahan has appeared in many commercially successful movies. Nusrat Jahan also joined politics and is part of TMC; she is the newly-elected Member of Parliament. Nusrat Jahan has been making the headlines for her relationship status with businessman Nikhil Jain. She said that her marriage with Nikhil Jain was according to the Turkish Law and was “invalid” in India. Nikhil Jain has revealed that he asked Nusrat Jahan to register the marriage, but she avoided it. Nikhil Jain has revealed that it was “out of love” that he proposed to Nusrat Jahan and she “gladly accepted” the proposal and decided to have a destination wedding at Bodrum, Turkey in June 2019. However, in 2020, reportedly, Nusrat Jahan’s attitude towards the marriage changed and she now claims the marriage to be invalid. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Nusrat Jahan that her fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Nusrat Jahan Instagram