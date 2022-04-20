Happy birthday Nysa Devgan: 5 pics of the young starkid with Kajol that proves she is a mumma’s girl

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. In fact, their kids Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan have also been the talk of the town ever since they were born. This isn’t all. Kajol and Ajay’s daughter Nysa has also emerged as a fashionista and often sends the paps on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out in the city.
On the other hand, Kajol, who is known for her presence on social media, also shares beautiful pics with her darling daughter which go viral in no time. Interestingly, Nysa is making the headlines today as she has turned 19 today. And while fans are showering birthday love on the young starkid, we bring you some of her adorable pics with Kajol that speak volumes about their bond and prove that Nysa is a mumma’s girl.
Photo Credit : kajol instagram
This cute selfie of the mother-daughter dup had the ladies twinning in white. Kajol was seen donning a sweatshirt with a white jacket while Nysa looked stunning in her white shirt and had her make-up game on point.
In the pic, Kajol and Nysa took a quick selfie in the car as they stepped out together. The mother-daughter duo’s flawless smile certainly struck the right chord with the hearts.
This beautiful selfie had Kajol and Nysa smiling elegantly for the camera. Kajol was dressed in a maroon saree with a golden border while Nysa looked beautiful in her peach outfit. Nysa was seen having her mother’s back as they posed together.
Kajol and Nysa had their style game on point in this pic. Kajol looked ravishing in her black outfit with golden embroidery around the neckline and shoulders. On the other hand, Nysa had opted for a blue and white striped off-shoulder top which she had paired with denims.
The mother-daughter duo had looked gorgeous in their ethnic wear. Kajol was seen posting in a white saree with pink and orange borders while Nysa looked beautiful in her golden outfit.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app