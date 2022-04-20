Happy birthday Nysa Devgan: 5 pics of the young starkid with Kajol that proves she is a mumma’s girl

1 / 6

Nysa Devgan's beautiful pics with Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. In fact, their kids Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan have also been the talk of the town ever since they were born. This isn’t all. Kajol and Ajay’s daughter Nysa has also emerged as a fashionista and often sends the paps on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out in the city. On the other hand, Kajol, who is known for her presence on social media, also shares beautiful pics with her darling daughter which go viral in no time. Interestingly, Nysa is making the headlines today as she has turned 19 today. And while fans are showering birthday love on the young starkid, we bring you some of her adorable pics with Kajol that speak volumes about their bond and prove that Nysa is a mumma’s girl.

Photo Credit : kajol instagram