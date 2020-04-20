/
/
/
Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid's family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug
Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid's family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns a year older today. Nysa is a star in her own right. The star kid enjoys a great fan following on social media. She has many fan pages dedicated to her. Today, on the occasion of Nysa's birthday, we take a look at the star kid's family holiday photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4199 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 20, 2020 11:18 am
1 / 7
Nysa Devgan Birthday Special
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns a year older today. Ajay recently took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with Nysa and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe." Kajol is yet to wish her daughter on social media. Well, Nysa is a star in her own right. The star kid enjoys a great fan following on social media. She has many fan pages dedicated to her and every picture of hers always goes viral. Plus, Kajol and Ajay keep sharing her stunning photos giving us an insight into her happening life. For the uninitiated, Nysa has been rumoured to be in line to make her Bollywood debut soon. Back then, in an interaction with the media, Kajol opened up about her daughter's career plans and mentioned that whether Nysa wants to join the industry, whether she doesn't want to be a part of it is her decision and she'll leave it for her to decide it. Well, only time will tell whether Nysa makes her Bollywood debut or not. Today, on the occasion of Nysa's birthday, we take a look at the star kid's family holiday photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Travellers
Just like Kajol and Ajay, Nysa seems to be a travel enthusiast.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Candid at its best
We love this candid pic of the family.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Picture perfect
Nysa and family share an amazing bond with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Water baby
Here's a pic of Nysa enjoying with her family and pals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Twinning and winning
We love this snap of Nysa posing with dad Ajay and brother Yug.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Like mother, like daughter
Nysa's Instagram account might be private but Kajol keeps treating Nysa's fans with stunning pictures of her daughter on her Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment