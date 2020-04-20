X
Home
/
Photos
/
Nysa Devgn
/
Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid's family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug

Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid's family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns a year older today. Nysa is a star in her own right. The star kid enjoys a great fan following on social media. She has many fan pages dedicated to her. Today, on the occasion of Nysa's birthday, we take a look at the star kid's family holiday photos.
4199 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Nysa Devgan Birthday Special

    Nysa Devgan Birthday Special

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns a year older today. Ajay recently took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with Nysa and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe." Kajol is yet to wish her daughter on social media. Well, Nysa is a star in her own right. The star kid enjoys a great fan following on social media. She has many fan pages dedicated to her and every picture of hers always goes viral. Plus, Kajol and Ajay keep sharing her stunning photos giving us an insight into her happening life. For the uninitiated, Nysa has been rumoured to be in line to make her Bollywood debut soon. Back then, in an interaction with the media, Kajol opened up about her daughter's career plans and mentioned that whether Nysa wants to join the industry, whether she doesn't want to be a part of it is her decision and she'll leave it for her to decide it. Well, only time will tell whether Nysa makes her Bollywood debut or not. Today, on the occasion of Nysa's birthday, we take a look at the star kid's family holiday photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Travellers

    Travellers

    Just like Kajol and Ajay, Nysa seems to be a travel enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    We love this candid pic of the family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Nysa and family share an amazing bond with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Water baby

    Water baby

    Here's a pic of Nysa enjoying with her family and pals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    We love this snap of Nysa posing with dad Ajay and brother Yug.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Like mother, like daughter

    Like mother, like daughter

    Nysa's Instagram account might be private but Kajol keeps treating Nysa's fans with stunning pictures of her daughter on her Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Money Heist: Here are Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó\'s sunkissed pics which are too good to miss
Money Heist: Here are Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's sunkissed pics which are too good to miss
Samantha Akkineni: 10 Times the actress proved she is a fan of floral prints with her outfits
Samantha Akkineni: 10 Times the actress proved she is a fan of floral prints with her outfits
Best of the Week: From Taimur Ali Khan\'s face painting photo to Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor\'s selfie
Best of the Week: From Taimur Ali Khan's face painting photo to Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor's selfie
Check out Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla\'s UNMISSABLE photos back from his modelling days
Check out Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's UNMISSABLE photos back from his modelling days
Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: When Bollywood actors praised their better halves on Koffee with Karan
Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: When Bollywood actors praised their better halves on Koffee with Karan
Deepika Padukone: From Christian Louboutin to Chanel, take a look at the actress’ envious shoe collection
Deepika Padukone: From Christian Louboutin to Chanel, take a look at the actress’ envious shoe collection

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement