Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid's family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug

Nysa Devgan Birthday Special

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns a year older today. Ajay recently took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with Nysa and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe." Kajol is yet to wish her daughter on social media. Well, Nysa is a star in her own right. The star kid enjoys a great fan following on social media. She has many fan pages dedicated to her and every picture of hers always goes viral. Plus, Kajol and Ajay keep sharing her stunning photos giving us an insight into her happening life. For the uninitiated, Nysa has been rumoured to be in line to make her Bollywood debut soon. Back then, in an interaction with the media, Kajol opened up about her daughter's career plans and mentioned that whether Nysa wants to join the industry, whether she doesn't want to be a part of it is her decision and she'll leave it for her to decide it. Well, only time will tell whether Nysa makes her Bollywood debut or not. Today, on the occasion of Nysa's birthday, we take a look at the star kid's family holiday photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram