Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter bowled us over with her desi avatar

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is one popular star kid of Bollywood. She is often spotted in the city and her pictures create a buzz all the time. Today, let's take a look at times the star kid bowled us over with her desi avatar.
5502 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2020 04:47 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Nysa Devgn's desi looks

    Nysa Devgn's desi looks

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is one popular star kid of Bollywood. She is often spotted in the city and her pictures create a buzz all the time. Just like other star kids, Nysa enjoys a great fan following on social media. She has several fan clubs on Instagram. Just like Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Nysa has been rumoured to be in line to make her debut in Bollywood. However, in an interaction with the media, Kajol opened up about Nysa's career plans and mentioned she is just sixteen years old and everyone should give her a break and some space. Well, only time will tell whether Nysa enters Bollywood or not. Recently, Nysa was in the news after Kajol shared pictures of her daughter in a golden outfit. Kajol captioned it as, "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore." Nysa is one beautiful star kid. Having said that, here's a look at times the star kid bowled us over with her desi avatar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    So stunning

    So stunning

    In the pic, Nysa can be seen dressed in a golden lehenga paired with an embellished, sequined blouse and a golden ruffle dupatta. Nysa's hair and makeup is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Simple yet so stylish

    Simple yet so stylish

    We love how Nysa kept her look simple yet so stylish! Dressed in a peach coloured lehenga with an off-shoulder choli and a sheer dupatta, Nysa looks so gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    So elegant

    So elegant

    This outfit is a perfect steal. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Looks radiant as ever

    Looks radiant as ever

    We love how she paired her blouse with a pink lehenga and kept it simple with no jewellery and no accessories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Beautiful just the way she is

    Dressed in an all white outfit, Nysa looks beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

