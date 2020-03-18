Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter bowled us over with her desi avatar

1 / 6

Nysa Devgn's desi looks

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is one popular star kid of Bollywood. She is often spotted in the city and her pictures create a buzz all the time. Just like other star kids, Nysa enjoys a great fan following on social media. She has several fan clubs on Instagram. Just like Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Nysa has been rumoured to be in line to make her debut in Bollywood. However, in an interaction with the media, Kajol opened up about Nysa's career plans and mentioned she is just sixteen years old and everyone should give her a break and some space. Well, only time will tell whether Nysa enters Bollywood or not. Recently, Nysa was in the news after Kajol shared pictures of her daughter in a golden outfit. Kajol captioned it as, "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore." Nysa is one beautiful star kid. Having said that, here's a look at times the star kid bowled us over with her desi avatar.

Photo Credit : Instagram