Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol spilled beans about her equation with daughter
Nysa Devgn and Kajol are amongst the coolest and most adorable mother-daughter duos of B town. However, there are several behind the scene fun facts about their equation that set major goals. Check out interesting revelations made by Kajol.
Ekta Varma
Updated: March 1, 2020 01:00 pm
Kajol REVEALS fun facts on equation with daughter
Nysa Devgn and Kajol are amongst the coolest and most adorable mother-daughter duos of B town. Nysa is also one of the most popular star kids on the block and is often spotted by the paparazzi as she steps out in the city. The star kid has multiple fanpages dedicated to her that make sure to keep the fans updated with her best pictures. Kajol and Ajay are often questioned about their princess' Bollywood debut. Nysa also grabs a lot of limelight as she is targeted by the media and netizens for various reasons including her style. Kajol has often spoken about the unwanted media attention gained by her kids and how it affects them and their mindsets. Apart from that, the Helicopter Eela star has been vocal about various aspects of their relationship that is super fun and disciplined at the same time. On that note, check out five interesting revelations made by the star about her daughter.
Kajol asks her kids for an account of expenditure
In an interview with Filmfare, Kajol revealed that she asks her children for an account of the expenses whenever they go out She said, "Whenever my kids go out, I ask them for a hisaab. They get annoyed but they have to give me an account." Kajol further added, "It's important for them to understand the value of money. I tell them that it's because of their parents' profession that they're flying class. So you have to accept it."
Best friends
Kajol revealed a super fun fact in an interview with DNA. She revealed, "We definitely share shoes, manicures and pedicures". Isn't this too relatable?
The ultimate love advisor
We all need a wisely advice when it comes to love and who better than modern parents for it? On a talk show, Kajol was asked about the parent Nysa would go to for love advise and she immediately responded by saying that Nysa would definitely go to her as Ajay Devgn is a protective father. “She is never going to tell her father about her boyfriends or any of that. He is the kind of guy who will be standing with a shotgun, ‘Where is he? Where is he?’” the actor said.
Nysa was traumatised after watching We Are Family
In a talk show, when asked about the film her children hated, she said, “They hated ‘We Are Family’. I have to tell you that, it’s really sad. They hated it because I get really sick and I die in the end.” The actor also added that Nysa asked her as to why did she make her go through this film as it was highly disturbing.
The social media guru
Kajol has often revealed in several interviews that Nysa teaches her to handle her social media account. On one of the occasions she mentioned how Nysa gave her a 15 min lecture about how to handle herself on social media, how important it is for a brand and other things.
