Nysa Devgn Birthday Special: 8 times the star kid’s parents showered love on her on social media

Today, as Nysa Devgn turns a year older, here are times when her parents, Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn, showered love on her on the internet. Read ahead to take a look.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Nysa Devgn’s pictures

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. Their love story began with “not being fond” of each other and eventually the two actors started getting close to each other. Love started to brew between the two on the sets of Gundaraj and they have been inseparable since then. The celebrity couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Ajay Devgn’s house on February 24, 1999. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are proud parents of two children, Nysa and Yug. Nysa Devgan is their first born who they welcomed on April 20, 2003, while Yug was born on Spetember 13, 2010. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are both doting parents. Despite being a close-knit and low-key family, the fans get to know about them through the internet. Today, as Nysa Devgn turns 18, here are times when Kajol and Ajay Devgn showered love on their daughter on social media. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    “You will always fit in my arms”

    Kajol shares a picture having little Nysa siting on her lap and cuddling with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Road tripping

    The power couple went on a road trip along with their children, Nysa and Yug.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Sun-kissed selfies

    The mother-daughter duo clicked a selfie while sitting inside the car getting sunekissed in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Mirror selfies

    Kajol clicks a mirror selfie with Nysa in order to keep up with the times.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    The perfect portrait

    Ajay and Nysa pose for the camera as the two get clicked sharing a “happy moment”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Candid clicks

    Ajay Devgn clicks a candid picture of his daughter as she sits on the floor dressed up in a beautiful ethnic outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Daughter love

    Ajay and Nysa clicked a sun-kissed selfie where the actor’s love for his daughter is seen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    “This is us”

    Ajay Devgn hugs Nysa and Yug, as he wishes his fans and followers a “Happy New Year”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram