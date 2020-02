1 / 8

Nysa Devgn's unmissable childhood photos

Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's princess is often spotted in the city. Nysa also has lots of fan pages dedicated to her on social media who keep posting some gorgeous pictures of her. Apart from that, Kajol and Ajay also keep sharing some amazing pictures of hers that are hard to miss. From her dressed up in ethnic to some of her cutest selfie moments with family, Nysa is adored by everyone and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. On that note, check out Nysa's childhood pictures that will make you go aww.

