Nysa Devgn flaunts her washboard abs as she gets papped with mom Kajol at the airport; See Pics

1 / 6

Kajol and Nysa Devgn get papped at the airport

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Just like other star kids in town, Nysa enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Time and again, she keeps creating buzz due to that rumours that she will make her debut in Bollywood soon. During an interaction with the media, Kajol opened up about the same and mentioned that her daughter is only sixteen years old and requested people to give her some space. Well, Nysa pictures often go viral on social media. Recently, Kajol shared Nysa's photos in which she can be seen wearing a traditional outfit. The photos soon went viral. Last night, Nysa was papped along with mom Kajol at the airport amidst a Coronavirus outbreak in the city. Check out her latest photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani