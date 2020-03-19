Home
/
Photos
/
Nysa Devgn
/
Nysa Devgn flaunts her washboard abs as she gets papped with mom Kajol at the airport; See Pics

Nysa Devgn flaunts her washboard abs as she gets papped with mom Kajol at the airport; See Pics

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Last night, Nysa was papped along with mom Kajol at the airport amidst a Coronavirus outbreak in the city.
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Kajol and Nysa Devgn get papped at the airport

    Kajol and Nysa Devgn get papped at the airport

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Just like other star kids in town, Nysa enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Time and again, she keeps creating buzz due to that rumours that she will make her debut in Bollywood soon. During an interaction with the media, Kajol opened up about the same and mentioned that her daughter is only sixteen years old and requested people to give her some space. Well, Nysa pictures often go viral on social media. Recently, Kajol shared Nysa's photos in which she can be seen wearing a traditional outfit. The photos soon went viral. Last night, Nysa was papped along with mom Kajol at the airport amidst a Coronavirus outbreak in the city. Check out her latest photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Flaunting her abs

    Flaunting her abs

    The star kid looked pretty as she flaunted her abs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Keeping it casual

    Keeping it casual

    Nysa kept it casual in a crop top and grey pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    No mood to pose

    No mood to pose

    The star kid was in no mood to pose for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Kajol's style on point

    Kajol's style on point

    Kajol kept it casual yet cool in a black and white striped dress and paired it with white shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Like mother, like daughter!

    Like mother, like daughter!

    Nysa is very close to her mom. Kajol keeps sharing Nysa's adorable moments on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol & Ajay Devgn\'s daughter bowled us over with her desi avatar; See Pics
Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol & Ajay Devgn's daughter bowled us over with her desi avatar; See Pics
Khushi Kapoor: From Bollywood debut to tattoos, 4 Interesting things revealed by the star kid about herself
Khushi Kapoor: From Bollywood debut to tattoos, 4 Interesting things revealed by the star kid about herself
Taimur Ali Khan accompanies Saif Ali Khan to the gym and the little Nawab looks beyond adorable; See Pics
Taimur Ali Khan accompanies Saif Ali Khan to the gym and the little Nawab looks beyond adorable; See Pics
Suhana Khan\'s Instagram PHOTOS: 6 style tips to STEAL from Shah Rukh Khan\'s daughter
Suhana Khan's Instagram PHOTOS: 6 style tips to STEAL from Shah Rukh Khan's daughter
Aryaman Deol\'s PHOTOS with his squad are full of friendship goals, Check out
Aryaman Deol's PHOTOS with his squad are full of friendship goals, Check out
Palak Tiwari\'s SUNKISSED photos are hard to miss, Check them out
Palak Tiwari's SUNKISSED photos are hard to miss, Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement