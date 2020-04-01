Nysa Devgn's UNSEEN photos with her cousin will make you miss yours amidst lockdown

1 / 9

Nysa Devgn's UNSEEN photos with cousin Aman Gandhi

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgan has gained attention of everyone with her simple and classy girl next door vibes. Nysa also has lots of fan pages dedicated to her on social media who keep posting some gorgeous pictures of her. From her dressed up in ethnic to some of her cutest selfie moments with family, Nysa is adored by everyone and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. Kajol and Ajay are often questioned about their princess' Bollywood debut. She is often seen in the most beautiful attires and looks at family gatherings, parties and vacations where she unleashes the diva in her. Nysa also shares a very strong and close equation with Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi's son, Aman. She is indeed very close with her cousin and their pictures together speak volumes of it. Here are some of their unseen pictures which approve of their great rapport!

Photo Credit : Instagram