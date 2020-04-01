Home
Nysa Devgn's UNSEEN photos with her cousin will make you miss yours amidst lockdown

Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. She is often spotted with her friends and family at different events. Check out her unseen pictures with her cousin which will surely remind you of your fun times with your cousins.
  • 1 / 9
    Nysa Devgn's UNSEEN photos with cousin Aman Gandhi

    Nysa Devgn's UNSEEN photos with cousin Aman Gandhi

    Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgan has gained attention of everyone with her simple and classy girl next door vibes. Nysa also has lots of fan pages dedicated to her on social media who keep posting some gorgeous pictures of her. From her dressed up in ethnic to some of her cutest selfie moments with family, Nysa is adored by everyone and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. Kajol and Ajay are often questioned about their princess' Bollywood debut. She is often seen in the most beautiful attires and looks at family gatherings, parties and vacations where she unleashes the diva in her. Nysa also shares a very strong and close equation with Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi's son, Aman. She is indeed very close with her cousin and their pictures together speak volumes of it. Here are some of their unseen pictures which approve of their great rapport!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The perfect selfie indeed!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Raising the temperature

    Raising the temperature

    Nysa and Aman are indeed soaring temperatures with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    That ROFL moment when you crack a joke on someone you both don't like

    That ROFL moment when you crack a joke on someone you both don't like

    And then just cannot stop laughing!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Twinning

    Twinning

    The duo stuns and slays as they twin in white!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Filter obsessed

    Filter obsessed

    The duo seems quite obsessed with their favourite flower crown filter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    Aman and Nysa are truly stunners and this picture is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Sweethearts of the family

    Sweethearts of the family

    Nysa, Aman and Danish's cousin trio is indeed the best!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Cousin goals

    Cousin goals

    The apt frame with all cousins in one! Nysa, Daanish, Yug and Aman's picture is an absolute winner!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

