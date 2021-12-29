PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn wears a sexy white mini dress as she steps out for dinner with a friend

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn made all heads turn with her pretty white short dress that she wore today for her dinner outing with a friend. The star kid aced her fashion game as she was papped with a friend coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nysa Devgn indeed looks like a vision in white in this casual yet stunning white mini dress. The plunging neckline adds on to the beauty of the dress. Kajol's daughter left her hair open and opted for minimalistic makeup. She covered her face with a mask and was clicked while stepping out of a restaurant as she headed towards her car.
It is a girl thing to always try and manage your hair while sitting or while walking. It comes naturally to most of the girls and they do not even realise it when their hand automatically reaches for their hair. Nysa's hand too are in her hair as she is trying to manage them and keep them away from her face.
It is always a good idea to watch out for your steps and especially when you are crowded by so many people around you then we are sure that you do not want to fall and embarass yourself. Nysa seems to be doing exactly the same thing in this picture.