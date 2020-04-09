Share your Lockdown Story
PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn's most adorable moments with her younger brother Yug are too cute for words; Check out

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's kids Nysa and Yug are popular star kids of Bollywood. Nysa enjoys a huge fan following and Yug is a star in his own right. Today, we bring to you Nysa and Yug's special moments together.
7530 reads Mumbai Updated: April 9, 2020 03:32 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Nysa and Yug's adorable moments

    Nysa and Yug's adorable moments

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn's kids Nysa and Yug are popular star kids of Bollywood. Speaking about Nysa, she is often papped in the city along with mom Kajol. And every photo of hers goes viral on social media. Just like other B-town star kids, Nysa also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She has several fan clubs on Instagram and it speaks for her popularity. Just like Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, Nysa has been rumoured to be in line to make her debut in Bollywood. However, only time will tell whether Nysa will follow the footsteps of her celebrity parents or not. A few days ago, Kajol shared a series of photos on Instagram in which Nysa can be seen wearing a beautiful traditional outfit. Within no time, the pictures went viral and created a lot of buzz on social media. Anyone who follows Kajol knows she keeps posting her daughter's snaps on Instagram. Her social media posts also include her son Yug's adorable snaps. Yug is a star in his own right. Kajol keeps sharing his hilarious videos on Instagram. Well, today, we bring to you Nysa and Yug's special moments together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Blast from the past

    Blast from the past

    Here's an adorable childhood snap of Nysa and Yug shared by mom Kajol. They both look cute, right?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Every younger sibling ever

    Every younger sibling ever

    Kajol shared this snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Family."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This snap is just too cute for words. What do you think? Also, Nysa looks beyond beautiful in her traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Water babies

    Water babies

    Ajay captioned this snap as, "Vitamin C - Children."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Family goals

    Family goals

    The Devgn's are very close to Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Posers

    Posers

    Both Nysa and Yug are very photogenic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

