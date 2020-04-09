PHOTOS: Nysa Devgn's most adorable moments with her younger brother Yug are too cute for words; Check out

1 / 7

Nysa and Yug's adorable moments

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's kids Nysa and Yug are popular star kids of Bollywood. Speaking about Nysa, she is often papped in the city along with mom Kajol. And every photo of hers goes viral on social media. Just like other B-town star kids, Nysa also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She has several fan clubs on Instagram and it speaks for her popularity. Just like Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, Nysa has been rumoured to be in line to make her debut in Bollywood. However, only time will tell whether Nysa will follow the footsteps of her celebrity parents or not. A few days ago, Kajol shared a series of photos on Instagram in which Nysa can be seen wearing a beautiful traditional outfit. Within no time, the pictures went viral and created a lot of buzz on social media. Anyone who follows Kajol knows she keeps posting her daughter's snaps on Instagram. Her social media posts also include her son Yug's adorable snaps. Yug is a star in his own right. Kajol keeps sharing his hilarious videos on Instagram. Well, today, we bring to you Nysa and Yug's special moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram