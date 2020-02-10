Then and Now: Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan, here's how your favourite starkids have changed over the time

1 / 11

Star kids' childhood and now

We all become emotional when we look through our childhood albums. From being clumsy little toddlers to growing up into beautiful and charming adults, puberty really hits us. We all went through nostalgia when we took the "10 years challenge" on Instagram and realised how we have transformed. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, our favourite actors keep sharing their adorable moments from their childhood that make one go 'awwww'. On that note, we have compiled for you the transformation pictures of some of the most popular star kids and their transformation will leave you amazed. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram