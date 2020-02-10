Home
Then and Now: Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan, here's how your favourite starkids have changed over the time

Some of our favourite star kids have grown up into beautiful adults. Check out their pictures from then and now.
4489 reads Mumbai Updated: February 10, 2020 03:42 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Star kids' childhood and now

    Star kids' childhood and now

    We all become emotional when we look through our childhood albums. From being clumsy little toddlers to growing up into beautiful and charming adults, puberty really hits us. We all went through nostalgia when we took the "10 years challenge" on Instagram and realised how we have transformed. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, our favourite actors keep sharing their adorable moments from their childhood that make one go 'awwww'. On that note, we have compiled for you the transformation pictures of some of the most popular star kids and their transformation will leave you amazed. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Slaying since 1998.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara went from a cute little munchkin to a total diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi knows to slay and how.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor

    This picture screams "Good looks, Good looks and GOOD LOOKS!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's princess has turned into a diva and we cannot wait for her on-screen debut.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Alaya F

    Alaya F

    Alaya's transformation is unmissable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    He has got all of his father's genes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Nysa Devgn

    Nysa Devgn

    Nysa has grown up from cute to ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi has always been a happy child!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Ishaan Khatter

    Ishaan Khatter

    We cannot get over his cuteness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

