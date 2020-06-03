/
THROWBACK: When Nysa Devgn wore a 'Care Less Never Stress' tee & clicked selfies with her girl gang at airport
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa is amongst the most popular star kids in B-town and is often spotted out and about in the city with her friends. Here's when the star kid was papped amid a selfies session with her girl gang at the airport. Check out photos.
Ekta Varma
Updated: June 3, 2020 02:04 pm
Check out Nysa's throwback snaps at the airport with her girl gang
Nysa Devgn, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn has gained the attention of everyone with her simple and classy girl next door vibes. Nysa also has lots of fan pages dedicated to her on social media who keep posting some gorgeous pictures of her. From her dressed up in ethnic to some of her cutest selfie moments with family, Nysa is adored by everyone and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. At Dadasabeb Phalke Awards last year, on being asked about daughter Nysa's big break, Kajol said that media and other people should give her a break and some space. She also mentioned that she is still young, and should focus on her academics. She is often seen in the most beautiful attires and looks at family gatherings, parties and vacations where she unleashes the diva in her. Apart from this, there are many incidents of her getting the limelight. Be it getting trolled for visiting the salon or about her getting love advice from parents. Nysa, being one of the most popular kids on the block, is bound to get a lot of media and public attention. However, this bothers mom Kajol who opened up about it and said, "That does trouble me when I think about my daughter and she has gone through a lot of complete nonsense. She has to have security when she goes out in Bombay and you know I've had people stop her at airports and stuff like that too, 'Let's take a selfie.'" However, the media attention is inevitable and being a star kid comes with its pros and cons. Speaking of which, here's taking you down a memory lane when Nysa was spotted at the airport with her friends in a fun session of selfies. The star kid proved she is extremely relatable as she wore a t-shirt that defined mood. The tee read, "Care less, never stress." reminding us to be happy and positive. Nysa was also seen in a fun camaraderie with her girl gang as they were all smiles and clicked a dozen of pictures!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Candid moment
When the paparazzi captured Nysa in a candid moment.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Always the happiest when with friends
This snap of Nysa and her BFF will make you miss your friends amid lockdown.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nysa aces her airport look
A simple t-shirt with a sassy slogan, track pants and sneakers make the most comfortable 'airport look' and Nysa approves of it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Priceless moments with BFFs
We cannot wait to take a trip with our girl gangs as soon as all this ends!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kajol's social media guru
Kajol has often revealed in several interviews that Nysa teaches her to handle her social media account. On one of the occasions, she mentioned how Nysa gave her a 15 min lecture about how to handle herself on social media, how important it is for a brand and other things.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
A group of three best friends is always the best
Do you agree?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Travel essentials
The millennial reminds us a water bottle is super essential while travel, keep it close!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Staring at the paparazzi
While her BFFs look busy getting the perfect selfie angle, Nysa gives a superb look to the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Here's how Kajol keeps her children grounded
In an interview with Filmfare, Kajol revealed that she asks her children for an account of the expenses whenever they go out She said, "Whenever my kids go out, I ask them for a hisaab. They get annoyed but they have to give me an account." Kajol further added, "It's important for them to understand the value of money. I tell them that it's because of their parents' profession that they're flying class. So you have to accept it."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Hugs with BFFs are the best
That is all of us when we meet our best friends post lockdown!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nysa's equation with her mom is super relatable
Kajol revealed a super fun fact in an interview with DNA. She said, "We share shoes, manicures and pedicures". Isn't this too relatable?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Such a beautiful smile!
Nysa's heartwarming smile in this picture-perfect absolutely steals the show!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
