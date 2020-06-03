THROWBACK: When Nysa Devgn wore a 'Care Less Never Stress' tee & clicked selfies with her girl gang at airport

1 / 13

Check out Nysa's throwback snaps at the airport with her girl gang

Nysa Devgn, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn has gained the attention of everyone with her simple and classy girl next door vibes. Nysa also has lots of fan pages dedicated to her on social media who keep posting some gorgeous pictures of her. From her dressed up in ethnic to some of her cutest selfie moments with family, Nysa is adored by everyone and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. At Dadasabeb Phalke Awards last year, on being asked about daughter Nysa's big break, Kajol said that media and other people should give her a break and some space. She also mentioned that she is still young, and should focus on her academics. She is often seen in the most beautiful attires and looks at family gatherings, parties and vacations where she unleashes the diva in her. Apart from this, there are many incidents of her getting the limelight. Be it getting trolled for visiting the salon or about her getting love advice from parents. Nysa, being one of the most popular kids on the block, is bound to get a lot of media and public attention. However, this bothers mom Kajol who opened up about it and said, "That does trouble me when I think about my daughter and she has gone through a lot of complete nonsense. She has to have security when she goes out in Bombay and you know I've had people stop her at airports and stuff like that too, 'Let's take a selfie.'" However, the media attention is inevitable and being a star kid comes with its pros and cons. Speaking of which, here's taking you down a memory lane when Nysa was spotted at the airport with her friends in a fun session of selfies. The star kid proved she is extremely relatable as she wore a t-shirt that defined mood. The tee read, "Care less, never stress." reminding us to be happy and positive. Nysa was also seen in a fun camaraderie with her girl gang as they were all smiles and clicked a dozen of pictures!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani