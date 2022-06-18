Happy Arin Day: 6 times the OH MY GIRL member was the epitome of youthful

1 / 6

OH MY GIRL’s Arin

OH MY GIRL’s Arin turns 23 today! The youngest member of the girl group, Arin debuted with OH MY GIRL in April 2015. Three years later, in April 2018, Arin went on to debut in the girl group’s first sub-unit, OH MY GIRL Banhana. Along with her activities as a singer and performer, Arin has also gone on to debut as an actor and an MC. In March 2020, Arin was cast in Naver TV’s web series ‘The World of My 17’, as the character Oh Na Ri. In March 2021, it was revealed that Arin was cast in the Netflix series ‘Ghost Story 2’. Meanwhile, in July 2020, she was announced as the new host for KBS2’s music program ‘Music Bank’ along with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin. Their last broadcast for the same was on October 1, 2021. Arin will be seen next in the television series ‘Alchemy of Souls’. To celebrate the talented star on her birthday today, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of OH MY GIRL’s Arin!

Photo Credit : News1