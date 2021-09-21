Olivia Colman: From The Crown to Fleabag, here are 6 iconic roles played by the Emmy winner

Olivia Colman snatched the crown when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama at the 2021 Emmy Awards for her work on The Crown today. The actor has been in the industry for decades now and has already won an oscar and now an Emmy. However, the Crown star Olivia Colman broke everyone’s hearts at the star-studded event as she paid tribute to her late father during the Emmys 2021. She even said, ‘I’d have put money on that not happening! However, we strongly disagree with that, because we've all been her fans after watching every show/movies of her. Below we have 6 iconic roles played by the actor which proves she truly deserves that Emmy.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
For seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix's The Crown, Olivia Colman is playing Queen Elizabeth II for which she won an Emmy today!
This is hands down one of our favorite Olivia Colman roles. In Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, she plays the godmother and best friend of Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) and Claire's (Sian Clifford) dead mom, eventually becoming their stepmother despite their beyond rocky relationship.
Starring alongside Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, Colman plays British Intelligence agent Angela Burr in 2016's The Night Manager. She's on a mission to bring down Laurie's billionaire character, Richard Roper, and uses Hiddleston's Jonathan Pine, a hotel night manager, to do it.
Colman stars as Deborah Flowers, a woman married to a man named Maurice (Julian Barratt) who she can't divorce despite their separation.
This one scored Colman a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. We won't give away too much, but she plays Sue Brown, a hard-working woman whose son is killed by a local gang, and who enlists her best friend to stand up against gun violence–only to later learn of said friend's connection to the crime.
There's a reason Colman is regarded as a national treasure in the United Kingdom. Her portrayal as Sally Owen in the BBC "mockumentary" on the London 2012 Summer Olympics got her the BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance. It's unquestionably one of the lighter options on this list.