Happu Birthday Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John was a British-Australian singer, actor and activist. She is best known for being a part of the musical film Grease. She has also had an extraordinary career as she went on to win several Grammys and gained fame all around the world with her beautiful voice. Olivia battled breast cancer three times and was an advocate for breast cancer research. She was also an avid activist for animal rights and stood up for the environment. Keep scrolling to find out more about the singer.