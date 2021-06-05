Introducing your new favourite Kpop boy group: OMEGA X, See PHOTOS here

1 / 12

VAMOS!

One of the most highly anticipated and rightfully hyped K-Pop debut of 2021 has officially announced the date that we've all been waiting for. OMEGA X is made up of 11 members, Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan who had previously debuted with groups that are now inactive or disbanded (ENOi, 1THE9, Seven O'Clock, Spectrum). There are also some members who have appeared on idol survival reality competition shows such as Produce 101, The Unit, Under 19, MixNine and SuperStar K7. Now, OMEGA X has officially revealed their debut date which has been the hottest topic of discussion among K-Pop fans for a very long time now. OMEGA X will debut on June 30, 2021 at 6 PM KST with their first mini-album, "VAMOS". Prior to this announcement, the OMEGA X members familiarised and inevitably endeared themselves to fans through their pre-debut Youtube reality show Loading One More Chan X wh chronicles the days of the members leading up to the debut, from moving into a shared house, playing games, taking lessons, practicing, and really getting to know each other. Not only were fans able to get to know the members more closely but this is also a novel approach to the concept of debut that has rarely been done before. The episodes were fun as they were but also enlightening as to the struggles, anxieties and inner conflicts of each member as they waited eagerly for their debut. With that said, here are the 11 members of OMEGA X that you're soon going to find yourselves falling in love with.

Photo Credit : Spire Entertainment