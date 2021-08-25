One Direction: 6 photos of the famous boy band which has us hopeful for a reunion

Fans of One Direction have been eagerly waiting for the band to return since they announced their indefinite hiatus in 2015. Simon Cowell formed the group (which included Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik) on July 23, 2010, after they all auditioned as individual performers on The X Factor. One Direction evolved from X Factor hopefuls to record-breaking, chart-topping heartthrobs who relentlessly toured the world, selling out stadiums everywhere they went. Since then, all of One Direction's members have produced solo songs, some have become dads, and others have featured in fashion campaigns. But Directioners miss the old days. So, we have dipped into the archive to find some 1D moments worth reliving and giving us all kind of hopes for our favourite bands reunion.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
It's difficult to choose a single, career-defining performance for One Direction, but the night the fivesome performed "Night Changes" at the 2014 American Music Awards ranks high on the list.
Every British artist hopes to win a Brit Award one day. It occurred early in One Direction's career, when they won the British Single of the Year award for "What Makes You Beautiful."
The boys performed alongside the likes of Jessie J, JLS and Ed Sheeran, which will forever be embedded in pop culture history.
It was a special time for the British-Irish band when they sold out three nights at both Wembley Stadium in London and Croke Park in Dublin during their 2014 Where We Are world tour.
At the 2015 American Music Awards, One Direction minus Zayn, arrived on the red carpet with a new look that was a marked change of, well, direction
When the boys attended a photocall during the X Factor press conference at the Connaught Hotel