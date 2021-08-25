One Direction: 6 photos of the famous boy band which has us hopeful for a reunion

1 / 7

6 moments of One Direction which has us hopeful for a reunion

Fans of One Direction have been eagerly waiting for the band to return since they announced their indefinite hiatus in 2015. Simon Cowell formed the group (which included Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik) on July 23, 2010, after they all auditioned as individual performers on The X Factor. One Direction evolved from X Factor hopefuls to record-breaking, chart-topping heartthrobs who relentlessly toured the world, selling out stadiums everywhere they went. Since then, all of One Direction's members have produced solo songs, some have become dads, and others have featured in fashion campaigns. But Directioners miss the old days. So, we have dipped into the archive to find some 1D moments worth reliving and giving us all kind of hopes for our favourite bands reunion.

Photo Credit : Getty Images