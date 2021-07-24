Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  4. One Direction Turns 11: 6 PHOTOS recalling the band’s iconic moments to melt Directioners’ hearts once again

One Direction Turns 11: 6 PHOTOS recalling the band’s iconic moments to melt Directioners’ hearts once again

One Direction might not be active, but as long as Directioners live and breathe, the story of their beloved band will go on. Happy 11, 1D, and Directioners!
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2021 12:50 am
  • 1 / 6
    One Direction being the best of friends and showing off soulmate behaviour

    One Direction being the best of friends and showing off soulmate behaviour

    Remember when One Direction ensured fans that they would be back in 18 months? Yes, and it’s been more than that without seeing our favourite boys sing their hearts out on stage. Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are missed every single day, but Directioners have kept themselves busy with the group’s older content and definitely with what each of the members have to offer individually. Despite this, the fandom really hopes for a reunion on their 11th anniversary. From What Makes You Beautiful to History, the five members have always been thankful for the loyalty that their fans have shown towards them, along with their immense support. The members have time and again taken to their individual social media accounts (especially, during their anniversaries) to recall all the beautiful times spent, and the memories created. Zayn, Harry, Niall, Liam, and Louis were five teenagers chosen from the show X-Factor to some of the most successful names in the music industry worldwide. While we can only hope that a reunion is on the table this time, it wouldn’t be the craziest idea to check out some of the best pictures of the five of them together, because, at some point, they did light up our world like nobody else.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 2 / 6
    One direction performing on stage live

    One Direction supporting each other on stage as one of the most successful bands worldwide

    No wonder these boys are friends to this date! One Direction performing at Belfast back in 2012, just two years into their musical career as a group.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 3 / 6
    one direction representing their group at an award show

    One Direction cheering each other up at 2013 VMAs

    The band had won Best Song of the Summer at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards for their hit number Best Song Ever. Directioners know that the music video is to watch out for!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 4 / 6
    one direction wearing iconic clothes at award shows

    One Direction never fails to pull off iconic style statements

    Being a Directioner around 2014 meant being mesmerized by Harry Styles’ iconic styles one after the other! In this one, Indian Directioners assumed that the singer wore a Bengali kurta!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 5 / 6
    one direction posing together at an event

    One Direction being quite the heartthrobs at iHeartRadio album release party

    Midnight Memories is one of the best albums from the band. The band looked dapper while participating in the release party for the album. Look at them smiles!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    one direction owning up the stage as five members

    One Direction performing as a team and being quite in sync

    Directioners couldn’t keep their calm with the boys showing off heavenly vocals. Not to mention, the members in those fits? Breathtaking.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

close