One Direction Turns 11: 6 PHOTOS recalling the band’s iconic moments to melt Directioners’ hearts once again

One Direction being the best of friends and showing off soulmate behaviour

Remember when One Direction ensured fans that they would be back in 18 months? Yes, and it’s been more than that without seeing our favourite boys sing their hearts out on stage. Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are missed every single day, but Directioners have kept themselves busy with the group’s older content and definitely with what each of the members have to offer individually. Despite this, the fandom really hopes for a reunion on their 11th anniversary. From What Makes You Beautiful to History, the five members have always been thankful for the loyalty that their fans have shown towards them, along with their immense support. The members have time and again taken to their individual social media accounts (especially, during their anniversaries) to recall all the beautiful times spent, and the memories created. Zayn, Harry, Niall, Liam, and Louis were five teenagers chosen from the show X-Factor to some of the most successful names in the music industry worldwide. While we can only hope that a reunion is on the table this time, it wouldn’t be the craziest idea to check out some of the best pictures of the five of them together, because, at some point, they did light up our world like nobody else.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES