PHOTOS: Introduction to ONEUS’ Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong & Xion

Introduction to ONEUS' Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong & Xion

    Debuting in January 2019, boy group ONEUS comprises six members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong & Xion. Pronounced ‘One Us’, the group first released a pre-debut single ‘Last Song’, with their fellow RBW label-mates ONEWE, in September 2018. ONEUS officially debuted under RBW with their debut extended play ‘Light Us’ on January 9, 2019, with its lead single ‘Valkyrie’, which landed in the Top 10 of iTunes charts in several countries, including Australia and the US where it landed at number one. Further, the single also ranked at number fifteen on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, marking an impressive debut for ONEUS. In November 2021, ONEUS went on to bag their first-ever music show win, with ‘Luna’, the title track from their sixth EP, ‘Blood Moon’. The group’s most recent release is their seventh EP ‘Trickster’, which dropped on May 17, 2022, along with its lead single, ‘Bring It On’. Today, we’re taking a look at the six talented members of ONEUS in a special gallery.

    Ravn - ONEUS' oldest member and main rapper, he is also a talented vocalist and producer!

    Seoho - The main vocalist of the group, he has also appeared on 'MIXNINE' previously.

    Leedo - Also a main rapper, Leedo especially enjoys working out.

    Keonhee - Another talented vocalist, Keonhee can also play the piano!

    Hwanwoong - This skilled dancer and vocalist has also been a part of 'Produce 101' previously.

    Xion - The youngest member of ONEUS, his twin brother Dongmyeong is a member of the band ONEWE!

