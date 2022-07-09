PHOTOS: Introduction to ONEUS’ Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong & Xion

1 / 7

ONEUS

Debuting in January 2019, boy group ONEUS comprises six members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong & Xion. Pronounced ‘One Us’, the group first released a pre-debut single ‘Last Song’, with their fellow RBW label-mates ONEWE, in September 2018. ONEUS officially debuted under RBW with their debut extended play ‘Light Us’ on January 9, 2019, with its lead single ‘Valkyrie’, which landed in the Top 10 of iTunes charts in several countries, including Australia and the US where it landed at number one. Further, the single also ranked at number fifteen on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, marking an impressive debut for ONEUS. In November 2021, ONEUS went on to bag their first-ever music show win, with ‘Luna’, the title track from their sixth EP, ‘Blood Moon’. The group’s most recent release is their seventh EP ‘Trickster’, which dropped on May 17, 2022, along with its lead single, ‘Bring It On’. Today, we’re taking a look at the six talented members of ONEUS in a special gallery.

Photo Credit : News1