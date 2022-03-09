Oscar Isaac Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the Moon Knight prove he's the superhero of our dreams

    Oscar Isaac at the Star Wars premiere.

    Oscar Isaac's suited up look

    Oscar Isaac is one of the most talented actors of his generation without a doubt. He is one actor who can pull off every perfectly. Like the actor joked about in his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, he is fit to play Timothee Chalamet's dad in Dune as well as to play the kickass MCU superhero Moon Knight. The actor particularly had a splendid 2021 with several amazing projects including Dune as well as his series with Jessica Chastain titled Scenes From A Marriage. Oscar has time and again proven that he is an amazing actor and has also been a part of some of the biggest franchises including the Star Wars universe. The actor has also played a superhero villain in the past as he was seen in X-Men: Apocalypse. There's little that the actor can't pull off and while fans remain impressed with his onscreen escapades, his offscreen charm is equally mesmerising. The actor seems to be one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and you will often find his co-stars gushing about him. As the actor turns 43, we take a look at some of his photos that showcase he's the superhero of our dream.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Oscar Isaac at a red carpet event.

    Oscar Isaac in an all black outfit

    Oscar Isaac is one actor who can pull off any look and what's better than sporting an all-black avatar. The actor's casual look in black jacket and pants from the Venice International Film Festival is one of our favourite red carpet looks from the star.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Oscar Isaac's dapper look at SFFILM Awards Night.

    Oscar's look from SFFILM Awards Night

    In one of his most impressive looks, this photo showcases Oscar Isaac in a brown double-breasted suit and it gives nothing less than Bruce Wayne vibes to us.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Oscar Isaac at SAG Awards 2022

    Oscar Isaac in a stunning pink bowtie

    Oscar Isaac is known to be one of the best-dressed men when he steps out for any events and at the recently held SAG Awards, the actor showed on the red carpet looking his absolute best in a suit that consisted of a pink bowtie.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Oscar Isaac at Scenes From A Marriage premiere.

    Oscar Isaac's casually charming look

    While attending the premiere of Scenes From A Marriage at the Venice Film Festival, Oscar Isaac showcased a casual look with a red printed jacket teamed up with a white t-shirt. The actor looked comfortable and we loved his simplistic pick.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Oscar Isaac flaunted a stylish look at the Dune premiere.

    Oscar Isaac in a James Bond style look

    Oscar Isaac attended the Dune premiere at the Venice Film Festival looking like an actual superhero as he teamed up his suited up look with stylish glasses. It looked like the actor could have shooter out some laser beams superhero style anytime at the premiere.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images