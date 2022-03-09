Oscar Isaac Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the Moon Knight prove he's the superhero of our dreams

1 / 6

Oscar Isaac's suited up look

Oscar Isaac is one of the most talented actors of his generation without a doubt. He is one actor who can pull off every perfectly. Like the actor joked about in his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, he is fit to play Timothee Chalamet's dad in Dune as well as to play the kickass MCU superhero Moon Knight. The actor particularly had a splendid 2021 with several amazing projects including Dune as well as his series with Jessica Chastain titled Scenes From A Marriage. Oscar has time and again proven that he is an amazing actor and has also been a part of some of the biggest franchises including the Star Wars universe. The actor has also played a superhero villain in the past as he was seen in X-Men: Apocalypse. There's little that the actor can't pull off and while fans remain impressed with his onscreen escapades, his offscreen charm is equally mesmerising. The actor seems to be one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and you will often find his co-stars gushing about him. As the actor turns 43, we take a look at some of his photos that showcase he's the superhero of our dream.

Photo Credit : Getty Images