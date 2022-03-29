Oscars 2022: 6 best moments from the Academy Awards ceremony

With stars, spectacle, and lots of surprises, Hollywood's greatest night returned. Following last year's scaled-back celebration during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Oscars returned with a bang to Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes received favourable reviews for their shared hosting duties — after three years of no host – although the Academy's choice to show fan-voted "awards" to popcorn films was widely criticised on Twitter. Apart from the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap incident, there were other happy moments from the ceremony too. Scroll down to have a look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The producers and cast of “CODA” accept the award for best picture.
Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta have a "Pulp Fiction" reunion as they present the award for best actor in a leading role.
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."
Zendaya swapped out her own Spider-Man for another Spider-Man on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, reuniting with “No Way Home” co-star Andrew Garfield.
Encanto” cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G , Luis Fonsi and Megan Thee Stallion perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.”
Billie Eilish (R) and Finneas O'Connell accept the award for best original song for "No Time To Die."