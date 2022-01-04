Outfit Inspo for your best friend's wedding ft. Tejasswi Prakash

We list down 5 outfit ideas from Tejasswi's Bigg Boss wardrobe for your best friend's wedding this festive season.
Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram
Ditch the bright yellow/ mustard outfits. Mint is the flavor of this season. Tejasswi makes for a pretty best friend of the bride in mint green lehenga with a fun low neckline blouse for the young look. Her side swept hair makes for a casual yet pretty look for the first ceremony for starters.
The Weekend Ka Vaar, we couldn't get our eyes off Tejasswi's embroidered powder blue Lehenga. Indian Mehendi functions have become just as grand & an important function just as the main wedding. Pick out your heavy couture lehenga, add soft curls & nude makeup. A sleeveless blouse & an easily draped dupatta is a pre- requisite if you want to be the perfect bridesmaid & also dance to the dhols after henna on your hands & stand out.
Pool parties are the newest addition to Indian weddings with easy breezy pastel themes. While the easiest pick would be a pastel gown, you can instead wear colorful co - ordinates, moreover a bralette with bell bottom pants & an oversized cape over it. Toss up some junk & funky accessories to stand out!
Hands down, we still think Deepika Padukone's outfit as Naina for her best friend's wedding in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to be a hot seller still. A sequined blouse with a satin easy breezy saree & you're the show stopper after the bride of course.
You can never be sorry in a saree & purple is the color of the season. Instead of the usual traditional colors, try something unconventional. Tejasswi wore a mirrored blouse & a classic drape & to keep it easy & to keep up with bridesmaid duties, a belt around your waist is a great way to keep the saree out of your way & also highlight your waistline that you worked on.
A princess gown is the perfect ensemble to mark the end of all the wedding madness as you finally are off your duties & get to have your fairytale moment in a long trail gown. Make it more dreamy with cold shoulders.