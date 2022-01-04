Outfit Inspo for your best friend's wedding ft. Tejasswi Prakash

6 / 7

Wedding

You can never be sorry in a saree & purple is the color of the season. Instead of the usual traditional colors, try something unconventional. Tejasswi wore a mirrored blouse & a classic drape & to keep it easy & to keep up with bridesmaid duties, a belt around your waist is a great way to keep the saree out of your way & also highlight your waistline that you worked on.

Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash instragram