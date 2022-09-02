Padma Laxmi Birthday: 6 ICONIC red carpet looks of the supermodel

Padma Laxmi turns 52! The famous celeb is not only a supermodel but has also dipped her hands in being an author, activist, and television host. She has hosted the show Top Chef continuously since the second season and for her work as an incredible host, she has also been awarded many Primetime Emmy nominates. Besides her work as a host, she is also applauded for her iconic fashion sense. Padma has been a constant when it comes to lists of Indian-American celebs who slay red carpets. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of her best looks in the past.
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Padma opted for this stunning sheer piece and topped of the mesh look with a bold red lip.
Padma chose to take the classy route at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards as she wore this white bedazzled suite to the event.
At the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015, Padma dropped all jaws as she got on the red carpet in this stunning gown that wrapped around her body like a glove.
While hosting a gala at the United Nations, Padma brought on her A-game to the event as she donned a simple satin slip dress with her iconic red lip.
At a recent event, Padma opted for an olive-toned short dress with a train that looked flattering on her fit body as she embellished it with a funky necklace.
Going for the simple look yet again, Padma spiced up her look with the interesting cuts in her beautiful black dress.