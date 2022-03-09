5 Times Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari set the internet on fire

1 / 6

Best of Palak Tiwari's glamorous looks

Palak Tiwari is slaying in style with her bewitching pictures on social media. The diva is gearing up for her big-screen debut opposite Vivek Oberoi with the horror-thriller movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. She is truly a fashionista who is popular for her sartorial choices and never fails to impress her followers with her pictures. Ever since she got back on Instagram, the star kid has been serving up some glamorous looks. Here's a look at all the times Palak Tiwari set the internet on fire with her sultry looks.

Photo Credit : Amit Khannaphotography/Palak Tiwari Instagram