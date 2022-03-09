5 Times Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari set the internet on fire

Published on Mar 09, 2022 05:07 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
    Best of Palak Tiwari's glamorous looks

    Palak Tiwari is slaying in style with her bewitching pictures on social media. The diva is gearing up for her big-screen debut opposite Vivek Oberoi with the horror-thriller movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. She is truly a fashionista who is popular for her sartorial choices and never fails to impress her followers with her pictures. Ever since she got back on Instagram, the star kid has been serving up some glamorous looks. Here's a look at all the times Palak Tiwari set the internet on fire with her sultry looks.

    Photo Credit : Amit Khannaphotography/Palak Tiwari Instagram

    Oozes oomph in red

    The actress shared this picture from her chill time and set the temperature soaring in a red bikini. The diva seems to be having a gala time in a pool.

    Photo Credit : Palak Tiwari Instagram

    Acing the glimmer game

    Palak donned a purple co-ord set with high heels and kept her hair open. The diva was seen showing off her toned body in a drool-worthy dress that took everyone's breath away.

    Photo Credit : Chris Rathore Photographer/Palak Tiwari

    Party ready look

    This time she pulled out one of her party dresses well in her bright purple number that came with a halter neckline and a beautiful cutout on the midriff.

    Photo Credit : Palak Tiwari Instagram

    Bold and beautiful

    The actress shared a new photo clad in a satin body-hugging gorgeous blue dress with a plunging neckline.

    Photo Credit : Palak Tiwari Instagram

    High on style

    Palak also wore a lovely co-ord and made a strong case for delicate and light jewellery. She donned a halter-neck top and teamed it up with structured bottoms details with zippers.

    Photo Credit : Amit Khannaphotography/Palak Tiwari Instagram