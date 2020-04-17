/
/
/
Palak Tiwari is all smiles in THESE snaps and proves happy girls are the prettiest; Check it out
Palak Tiwari is all smiles in THESE snaps and proves happy girls are the prettiest; Check it out
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is one of the most popular star kids in the TV industry and is also extremely gorgeous. Today, we have her snaps which capture her captivating smile that makes hearts swoon.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4634 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 17, 2020 07:46 pm
1 / 7
Palak Tiwari's captivating smile will make hearts skip a beat
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is extremely gorgeous and charming. Apart from her hereditary good looks, she also possesses a great sense of style that makes her stand apart. She is not only gorgeous but also extremely outspoken and she has proved it on many occasion. For instance, she once stood up for her mother and said, "its time that I stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I'm the only person who's witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately." Palak is often seen with her star mom Shweta Tiwari at occasions, parties and other events. She is also active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most amazing pictures. Palak also enjoys a following of 390,000 on Instagram! The diva is also a style queen. From ethnic looks to a simple tee and pair of denims to a stunning dress, she pulls it off with ease and confidence. The star kid is also super popular and her mother's darling. Palak also wears a gorgeous smile in a lot of her snaps which is truly captivating and makes hearts skip a beat. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Slay your day
The star kid captioned this pic as, "I don't smile that often huh"
Photo Credit : instagram
3 / 7
Minimal makeup look
She is truly slaying that natural makeup look!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
A ray of sunshine
A sun-kissed picture perfect.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
When you feel like Dorothy
Palak captioned this snap as, "Tb to when I tried freckles and for some inexplicable reason felt like Dorothy".
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Coffee lovers will relate
What else do you need when you have coffee, isn't it?
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Captivating and how!
As we said earlier, happy girls are indeed the prettiest and we love her glow-up!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment