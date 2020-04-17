Palak Tiwari is all smiles in THESE snaps and proves happy girls are the prettiest; Check it out

1 / 7

Palak Tiwari's captivating smile will make hearts skip a beat

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is extremely gorgeous and charming. Apart from her hereditary good looks, she also possesses a great sense of style that makes her stand apart. She is not only gorgeous but also extremely outspoken and she has proved it on many occasion. For instance, she once stood up for her mother and said, "its time that I stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I'm the only person who's witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately." Palak is often seen with her star mom Shweta Tiwari at occasions, parties and other events. She is also active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most amazing pictures. Palak also enjoys a following of 390,000 on Instagram! The diva is also a style queen. From ethnic looks to a simple tee and pair of denims to a stunning dress, she pulls it off with ease and confidence. The star kid is also super popular and her mother's darling. Palak also wears a gorgeous smile in a lot of her snaps which is truly captivating and makes hearts skip a beat. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram