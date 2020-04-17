Home
/
Photos
/
Palak Tiwari
/
Palak Tiwari is all smiles in THESE snaps and proves happy girls are the prettiest; Check it out

Palak Tiwari is all smiles in THESE snaps and proves happy girls are the prettiest; Check it out

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is one of the most popular star kids in the TV industry and is also extremely gorgeous. Today, we have her snaps which capture her captivating smile that makes hearts swoon.
4634 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Palak Tiwari's captivating smile will make hearts skip a beat

    Palak Tiwari's captivating smile will make hearts skip a beat

    Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is extremely gorgeous and charming. Apart from her hereditary good looks, she also possesses a great sense of style that makes her stand apart. She is not only gorgeous but also extremely outspoken and she has proved it on many occasion. For instance, she once stood up for her mother and said, "its time that I stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I'm the only person who's witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately." Palak is often seen with her star mom Shweta Tiwari at occasions, parties and other events. She is also active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most amazing pictures. Palak also enjoys a following of 390,000 on Instagram! The diva is also a style queen. From ethnic looks to a simple tee and pair of denims to a stunning dress, she pulls it off with ease and confidence. The star kid is also super popular and her mother's darling. Palak also wears a gorgeous smile in a lot of her snaps which is truly captivating and makes hearts skip a beat. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Slay your day

    Slay your day

    The star kid captioned this pic as, "I don't smile that often huh"

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Minimal makeup look

    Minimal makeup look

    She is truly slaying that natural makeup look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    A ray of sunshine

    A ray of sunshine

    A sun-kissed picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    When you feel like Dorothy

    When you feel like Dorothy

    Palak captioned this snap as, "Tb to when I tried freckles and for some inexplicable reason felt like Dorothy".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Coffee lovers will relate

    Coffee lovers will relate

    What else do you need when you have coffee, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Captivating and how!

    Captivating and how!

    As we said earlier, happy girls are indeed the prettiest and we love her glow-up!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Angelina Jolie\'s 5 INTERESTING quotes on motherhood show a mother is the best BFF one can have
Angelina Jolie's 5 INTERESTING quotes on motherhood show a mother is the best BFF one can have
Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh\'s PHOTOS from his early career days will give you the apt rush of nostalgia
Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh's PHOTOS from his early career days will give you the apt rush of nostalgia
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Kannan to Kajal Aggarwal, Nisha Aggarwal: THESE siblings down South deserve your attention
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Kannan to Kajal Aggarwal, Nisha Aggarwal: THESE siblings down South deserve your attention
8 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved no can beat her when it comes to rocking a pantsuit
8 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved no can beat her when it comes to rocking a pantsuit
BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday\'s MOST stylish moments; See PHOTOS
BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's MOST stylish moments; See PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone: From Christian Louboutin to Chanel, take a look at the actress’ envious shoe collection
Deepika Padukone: From Christian Louboutin to Chanel, take a look at the actress’ envious shoe collection

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement