Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari are mother-daughter goals and these PHOTOS are proof

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter made headlines after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee. Now, she once again sent the internet into a tizzy after being spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo were papped together outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked comfortable and was even seen blushing at one point. It seems that the duo sneakily went out for dinner but were caught in the act. Ever since then rumours of their relationship have taken social media by storm but the two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. Speaking of Palak Tiwari, the young actress shares a very close bond with her mother Shweta Tiwari. Time and again, the two shell out major mother-daughter goals via social media. Here, we have curated a few photos of the two that proves that the mother-daughter duo are BFFs.
Photo Credit : Palak Tiwari Instagram
In this photo, the mother-daughter duo are seen enjoying some quality time together amid mother nature. While sharing the photo online, Palak wrote, “Books and cranberry juice, always a great combo.”
Here, Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari have taken the twinning and winning game a notch higher with their red outfits. The picture was shared on the special occasion of Shweta’s birthday.
Fans know that Shweta Tiwari is an ardent reader. In this photo as she continues to read, Palak and her pet accompany her. While sharing the photo, PalaK shared, “My mom with what most matters to her and ofc tobbo and I are there too.”
On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Palak penned a heart-warming note for Shweta Tiwari. “A very happy mothers day to the epitome of power and beauty, the person who’s my paramount necessity, my mentor, my strength and my saviour: my gorgeous mother. I love you mumma. Thank you for always, ALWAYS spoiling me and loving me unconditionally. I promise to always do the same and give a lifestyle as decadent as the one you’ve blessed me with as soon as I’m capable. I love you,” it read.
The selfie sees Palak and Shweta spending some quality time together. While uploading the photo, Palak expressed, “So proud to be your daughter.”