Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari are mother-daughter goals and these PHOTOS are proof

1 / 6

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari photos

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter made headlines after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee. Now, she once again sent the internet into a tizzy after being spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo were papped together outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked comfortable and was even seen blushing at one point. It seems that the duo sneakily went out for dinner but were caught in the act. Ever since then rumours of their relationship have taken social media by storm but the two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. Speaking of Palak Tiwari, the young actress shares a very close bond with her mother Shweta Tiwari. Time and again, the two shell out major mother-daughter goals via social media. Here, we have curated a few photos of the two that proves that the mother-daughter duo are BFFs.

Photo Credit : Palak Tiwari Instagram