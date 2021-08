1 / 6

Photos of Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari being spotted together

Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. Having made her acting debut in 1999, she went ahead to make a successful career in the entertainment industry and has appeared in many daily soaps as the lead character. Even though Shweta Tiwari is still an active celebrity in the industry and is continuing to surprise the audience with her work on-screen, fans are now awaiting the debut of her daughter, Palak Tiwari. The 20-year-old is a social media sensation. Born on October 8, 2000, Palak Tiwari has been her mother’s biggest support system. Even though Palak Tiwari has always been independent, allowing her mother to work even on odd hours, the two are now more like friends. Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari were recently spotted together heading towards the gym. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani