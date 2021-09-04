Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari: PHOTOS of the mother & daughter prove they are more like friends

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are one of the most popular mother-daughter duos in the television industry. Shweta Tiwari, who had tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary in 1998, gave birth to her first born, Palak on October 8, 2000. Shweta filed for a divorce from Raja Chaudhary in 2007 and had been taking care of her daughter as a single mother ever since. There is no doubt about the fact that Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari share a close relationship with each other, and the actor has always made sure that her daughter finds a confidant in her. Here are pictures of Palak and Shweta that prove they are more like friends to each other, rather than sharing typical a mother-daughter relationship. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari head out for long drive as they stop on the way to sip coffee.
Shweta Tiwari gets clicked applying haldi on her daughter’s face as they goof around with each other at a wedding ceremony.
The two gorgeous women pose for the camera.
Palak and Shweta get clicked as they twin in white outfits.
Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari pose perfectly for the camera in pastel shimmery gowns.