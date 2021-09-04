Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari: PHOTOS of the mother & daughter prove they are more like friends

1 / 6

Pictures of Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are one of the most popular mother-daughter duos in the television industry. Shweta Tiwari, who had tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary in 1998, gave birth to her first born, Palak on October 8, 2000. Shweta filed for a divorce from Raja Chaudhary in 2007 and had been taking care of her daughter as a single mother ever since. There is no doubt about the fact that Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari share a close relationship with each other, and the actor has always made sure that her daughter finds a confidant in her. Here are pictures of Palak and Shweta that prove they are more like friends to each other, rather than sharing typical a mother-daughter relationship. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla