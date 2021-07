1 / 6

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari’s pictures together

Shweta Tiwari is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Having made her acting debut in 1999, Shweta Tiwari went ahead to have a very successful career in the entertainment industry and has appeared in many television daily soaps, playing the lead character. Along with often being talked about for her great on-screen work, Shweta Tiwari has often made the headlines for her personal life. She tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary at a very young age in 1998 and after nine years of being in the marriage, the two got divorced in 2007. Even though they went through an ugly divorce as Shweta Tiwari accused him of domestic abuse, the one precious thing that came from their marriage is the birth of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, who was born on October 8, 2000, and continued to stay with Shweta Tiwari. During many media interactions, Shweta Tiwari has revealed that Palak Tiwari has been her greatest support system and they share a very close relationship with each other. Looking at the 20 years old’s pictures, one can easily say that she has grown up to look just like her mother. Take a look at Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari’s pictures that prove the “like mother, like daughter” completely true.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla