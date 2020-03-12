Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari's daughter is here to steal your heart with her sun kissed photos; Check them out

1 / 8

Check out these sun kissed photos of Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most iconic stars of the television industry. The actress had a turning point in her career with the portrayal of Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is now back with another show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola. With the reboot of her hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, there were rumours of her elder daughter Palak Tiwari making her acting debut in the reboot. Later, Shweta brushed off these rumours stating that Palak is more focused on her studies now. Shweta shared, "She’s waiting for the right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) Ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.'" But do you know why Palak is making headlines already? Well, that's all thanks to her beauty and popularity on social media. Today, we have these sun-kissed photos of the star kid.

Photo Credit : Instagram