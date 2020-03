1 / 8

Palak Tiwari's stunning selfies will make your day

Palak Tiwari's photoshoot created some headlines recently as Shweta Tiwari's daughter was compared to Kiara Advani's photo in Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar. The star kid is already pretty famous as her Instagram reflects her glam side and we love all the delightful family photos and other pictures which surface on her Instagram. Shweta Tiwari was recently seen twinning with her daughter in an Indo western dress. Shweta Tiwari's daughter is absolutely a stunner and her Instagram is already followed by thousands of fans. Shweta Tiwari recently shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, "She’s waiting for the right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated." Today have a look at these stunning selfies of the star kid as we wait for her acting debut.

Photo Credit : Instagram