Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari's gorgeous daughter shows how to slay in black outfits; Check PHOTOS

1 / 8

Palak Tiwari shows how to slay in black outfits

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is one popular star kids of the TV industry. She is extremely gorgeous. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media as well. She is very active and daily uploads her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. Palak's rumoured Bollywood debut has been creating a huge buzz for a long time. However, nothing has been revealed yet. In an interview with a leading daily, Shweta Tiwari opened up about her daughter's Bollywood plans and said, "I am desh ki bahu, she doesn't want to be a bahu. She didn't want to do anything which is very close to my work. She is much better at acting than me." Palak shares a tight bond with her mom who is one of the successful stars of the TV industry. Speaking about Palak's social media presence, like we mentioned earlier, she is very active on social media. Palak often creates a huge buzz due to her stunning looks. One look at her social media posts and you'd agree that she has an amazing sense of style. Be it pulling off a casual look or making heads turn with her traditional looks and more, Palak is a stunner. Speaking about style, Palak's love for black knows no bounds. She has worn some really beautiful black outfits which many would love to steal from her wardrobe. On that note, here's a look at times she nailed the all-black look with panache. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram