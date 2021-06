1 / 6

Palak Tiwari sun-kissed pictures

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known name in the television industry and has often been praised for her performances. She started her acting career in 1999 with the Doordarshan television series, Kaleerein. After appearing in a couple of television series, Shweta Tiwari rose to fame by playing the lead character of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The serial was a huge commercial success and went on to air for over eight years. Despite having a busy schedule, Shweta Tiwari never fails to make sure that she spends enough time with her family. She has a daughter named Palak and a son named Reyansh. Palak Tiwari is aspiring to become an actress. Fans are waiting her acting debut. Palak Tiwari is a social media sensation and is often spotted creating a buzz on the internet by sharing her pictures. Here are Palak Tiwari’s sun-kissed pictures where she flaunts her beautiful skin. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Palak Tiwari Instagram