/
/
/
Palak Tiwari: From taking a stand for her mother to rumoured Bollywood debut, 5 times she created buzz
Palak Tiwari: From taking a stand for her mother to rumoured Bollywood debut, 5 times she created buzz
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is amongst the most popular and well known star kids in the TV industry. She often makes headlines for her stunning photos. Read on to find out more.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2824 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 8, 2020 09:14 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment