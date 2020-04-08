Palak Tiwari: From taking a stand for her mother to rumoured Bollywood debut, 5 times she created buzz

1 / 6

5 Times Palak Tiwari created buzz

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is extremely gorgeous and charming. Apart from her hereditary good looks, she also possesses a great sense of style that makes her stand apart. Palak is often seen with her star mom Shweta Tiwari at occasions, parties and other events. Speaking of her Bollywood debut plans, Shweta Tiwari said in an interview with a leading daily, the actress revealed, "I am desh ki bahu, she doesn't want to be a bahu. She didn't want to do anything which is very close to my work. She is much better at acting than me." Palak is indeed extremely charming and we cannot wait to watch her on screen. She is also active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most amazing pictures. Palak also enjoys a following of 390,000 on Instagram! The diva is also a style queen. From ethnic looks to a simple tee and pair of denims to a stunning dress, she pulls it off with ease and confidence. The star kid is also super popular and her mother's darling. She often posts picture with her mom and brother which speak volumes of their love and bond. Palak has been lately sharing the most endearing family moments during the quarantine moment on her social media which have become the talk of the town. On that note, check out other times she created buzz on the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram