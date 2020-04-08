Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Palak Tiwari
/
Palak Tiwari: From taking a stand for her mother to rumoured Bollywood debut, 5 times she created buzz

Palak Tiwari: From taking a stand for her mother to rumoured Bollywood debut, 5 times she created buzz

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is amongst the most popular and well known star kids in the TV industry. She often makes headlines for her stunning photos. Read on to find out more.
2824 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    5 Times Palak Tiwari created buzz

    5 Times Palak Tiwari created buzz

    Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is extremely gorgeous and charming. Apart from her hereditary good looks, she also possesses a great sense of style that makes her stand apart. Palak is often seen with her star mom Shweta Tiwari at occasions, parties and other events. Speaking of her Bollywood debut plans, Shweta Tiwari said in an interview with a leading daily, the actress revealed, "I am desh ki bahu, she doesn't want to be a bahu. She didn't want to do anything which is very close to my work. She is much better at acting than me." Palak is indeed extremely charming and we cannot wait to watch her on screen. She is also active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most amazing pictures. Palak also enjoys a following of 390,000 on Instagram! The diva is also a style queen. From ethnic looks to a simple tee and pair of denims to a stunning dress, she pulls it off with ease and confidence. The star kid is also super popular and her mother's darling. She often posts picture with her mom and brother which speak volumes of their love and bond. Palak has been lately sharing the most endearing family moments during the quarantine moment on her social media which have become the talk of the town. On that note, check out other times she created buzz on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Her social media appearance

    Her social media appearance

    The moment Palak made her Instagram appearance, her stunning pictures started making headlines and she became the talk of the town for her gorgeous beauty and sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    When she came out in support of her mother Shweta Tiwari

    When she came out in support of her mother Shweta Tiwari

    Last year, Shweta Tiwari had filed a complaint against her husband Abhinav Tiwari on grounds of sexual harassment against her daughter Palak Tiwari. When neither of them spoke up about it on a public platform, Palak herself, took to social media as she wrote a long heartfelt note about the real-time situation. She wrote, "I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn't hit my mother." She also added, "its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I'm the only person who's witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Loved her mother's new show promo

    Loved her mother's new show promo

    Shweta Tiwari had been seen sharing an on-screen kiss in the promo of her show Hum Tum And Them. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed, "I sent that trailer to my daughter and asked her to give her honest opinion and she said ‘wow, mom it is very good and amazing'."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Her red carpet debut

    Her red carpet debut

    Palak Tiwari made heads turn when she walked the red carpet for the first time in a black gown. Post that, her fan following increased at an humongous rate.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Rumoured Bollywood debut opposite Darsheel Safary

    Rumoured Bollywood debut opposite Darsheel Safary

    Palak Tiwari was in the news in 2017 for reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Darsheel Safary in a teen comedy. However, her mom denied it later.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

6 Times Taylor Swift gave cues on how to rock a thigh high slit outfit with confidence
6 Times Taylor Swift gave cues on how to rock a thigh high slit outfit with confidence
8 Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali\'s daughter Ida who shares a great bond with Anurag Kashyap\'s daughter Aaliyah
8 Stunning photos of Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida who shares a great bond with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor\'s candid THROWBACK moments are unmissable; See PICS
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's candid THROWBACK moments are unmissable; See PICS
Brad Pitt: From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie; The actor\'s dating history DECODED
Brad Pitt: From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie; The actor's dating history DECODED
Mouni Roy: These are the star\'s 6 floral outfits that we want to steal from her wardrobe; See Pics
Mouni Roy: These are the star's 6 floral outfits that we want to steal from her wardrobe; See Pics
Khushi Kapoor: From Chanel to Balenciaga, 5 times the star kid sported expensive things
Khushi Kapoor: From Chanel to Balenciaga, 5 times the star kid sported expensive things

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement