Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari's quotes for each other describe their fun mother and daughter relationship

Back in 2001, ‘Prerna’ in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was the talk of every household. Shweta Tiwari who played the on-screen lover for that show is still considered as the most favorite actress of all time on television. The gorgeous lady has always shined back when it comes to her acting skills and has been successful in creating a niche for herself in the industry. She eventually creates a new fan base for herself with every role she portrays. She is now back with another show a television show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and as usual she has started winning more hearts with her character in the show. Being a single mother, the actress shares a beautiful bond with both her kids. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari is a social media star already due to her beauty and amazing style statements. Today check out these interesting quotes the mother duo daughter posted for each other.
Shared the actress about her daughter's resemblance to herself.
Shweta penned down a note for her daughter on her birthday sharing" Happy Birthday sweetheart Never forget that I Love You. Life is filled with Hard times and Good times. Learn from Everything you can. And Be the woman I know you can be."
Shweta on her daughter's talkative nature as she shared a boomerang of Palak.
The actress shares a picture with her daughter post a sunny day at the beach.
Shared the beautiful daughter of the talented Shweta Tiwari about her mom's achievements.
