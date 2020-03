1 / 6

Shweta Tiwari's cute munchkins are here to make your day

Actress Shweta Tiwari has come a long way in her career from her role as Prerna in hit TV Show Kasautii Zindagii Kay to her participation in the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss. The actress has added every bit of her talent and hard work to her performances on screen and has made a place in the hearts of millions in the country. The actress keeps blessing our feed with some unmissable photos of her children and since we have already seen what a beautiful girl Palak Tiwari has become, let's check out these adorable pictures of the star kids displaying immense love for each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram