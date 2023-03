Palak Tiwari's aesthetic lehenga looks that took internet by storm

Shweta Tiwari’s darling daughter Palak Tiwari has quickly become an internet sensation with her choice of outfits. Palak walked in her mom’s footsteps and the actress will be soon seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She rose to fame after starring in Hardy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee. While Palak is mostly known for her bold choice of outfits, she is a vision to behold in ethnic outfits. We picked six top lehenga looks of the actress that took the internet by storm.