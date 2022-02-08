Pamela Anderson: 6 unknown facts about the star that fans must know

If you asked someone to identify as many blonde bombshells as they could, Pamela Anderson would almost certainly be one of the first names you'd hear. Anderson caught the attention of TV viewers, Playboy readers, and gossip columnists for decades. Anderson, though, is much more than her appearance, and her life has had its share of tremendous highs and frightening lows. Here are six unknown facts about the greatest bombshell, Pamela Anderson.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Anderson is the daughter of Carol, a waitress, and Barry, a furnace repairman. Anderson’s paternal great-grandfather was actually from Finland, arriving in Canada in 1908
Anderson was an extremely physically active person throughout her adolescence and early adulthood. During her time at Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia, she was a member of the volleyball team. Anderson obtained employment as a fitness teacher after graduating in the 1980s.
Because life sometimes works like a row of dominoes, Anderson’s brief stint with Labatt’s resulted in her very first appearance as a Playboy cover girl.
Interestingly, Anderson’s debut appearance on television was on the Tim Allen sitcom Home Improvement. From 1991 until 1992, Anderson had a recurring role as Allen’s female assistant during the “Tool Time” segments.
Anderson, despite her fame as lifeguard C.J. Parker on Baywatch, dislikes swimming, which made her stint on the programme difficult. For what it's worth, she's said to still be sporting her original lifeguard uniform from the programme.
Fighting for animal rights has been one of Anderson's key issues throughout her life. As a result, she became a member of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Anderson was recognised for her efforts against the use of animal fur in the fashion business as early as 1999, and she even received the inaugural Linda McCartney Memorial Award for her efforts.