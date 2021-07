1 / 6

Pankaj Tripathi’s lesser-known facts

Bollywood actor, Pankaj Tripathi, has proved to the world that anyone can dream big and with hardwork and dedication, they can achieve their goals too. Hailing from a village in Gopalganj District, Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi had always wanted to become a successful actor one day. Today, he is well-recognised and appreciated for his talent and performances on-screen. Pankaj Tripathi made his acting debut in 2004 by playing supporting characters, but rose to fame in 2012, by playing a prominent character of the antagonist in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur franchise. Since then, Pankaj Tripathi has been a part of many successful films in Bollywood. Not only movies, but Pankaj Tripathi has also been ruling the world of web-series, by playing the lead character in the web-series Sacred Games 2, Mirzapur, etc. Even though Pankaj Tripathi’s fans are aware of his current personal and professional life, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor that his fans and followers would love to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla