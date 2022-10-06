Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga will be releasing on October 14. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. In the film, Parineeti Chopra is playing a RAW agent and is on a mission for the country. And Harrdy Sandhu is playing the role of a doctor. Ahead of the release, the lead actress was seen promoting the film in Jaipur. She opted for a black outfit and was looking cool.
She has Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika in her kitty.
The actress had praised Harrdy Sandhu and said it is has been a treat to work with him.
She was in Jaipur for the promotion of films. The film is clashing with Doctor G.
The actress is playing the role of a RAW agent.
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer in exciting...
PHOTOS: Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Jung Hae In an...
Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after attending...
Ponniyin Selvan I: Kamal Haasan watches magnum opu...