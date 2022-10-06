Parineeti pose for camera:

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga will be releasing on October 14. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. In the film, Parineeti Chopra is playing a RAW agent and is on a mission for the country. And Harrdy Sandhu is playing the role of a doctor. Ahead of the release, the lead actress was seen promoting the film in Jaipur. She opted for a black outfit and was looking cool.